Henry Kissinger dies at age 100

By Jon Decker
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Henry Kissinger - one of the most influential – and polarizing – diplomats of the last half-century has passed away at the age of 100.  Kissinger helped shape America’s foreign policy toward China and the Soviet Union and advised several U.S. Presidents. Gray Television’s White House Correspondent Jon Decker takes a look back at Kissinger’s life and his accomplishments.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After the welcoming ceremony on Monday, News 3 Sports caught up with Michelle Elko, Mike...
Elko family says returning to Texas A&M is a ‘dream come true’
Thursday's Severe Weather Outlook, per the 2:00pm update from the Storm Prediction Center
Storm concerns have wrapped up for the day
Larry Bollin and scene
Mass shooting suspect unfit for trial in Brazos County
Texas A&M and Texas are set to play each other on November 30, 2024 according to ESPN.
Texas A&M and Texas rivalry game date set according to ESPN
College Station files court response to lawsuit over unpaid Post Oak Mall maintenance costs
College Station files court response to lawsuit regarding unpaid Post Oak Mall maintenance costs

Latest News

MCPS officials confirm a student at Howard Middle School showed an adult what appeared to be a...
Middle school student finds worm inside school lunch, district says
Henry Kissinger dies at age 100
FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller reacts during the first half of an NFL football...
Bills linebacker Von Miller turns himself in on felony domestic violence charge
FILE - Adam Botkin, a football TikTok influencer, edits a video for a post at a Chipotle...
Federal judge blocks Montana’s first-in-the-nation ban on TikTok, says it’s unconstitutional