Last day to get tickets to Junior League's Charity Ball 2023

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Follow the Yellow Brick Road all the way to Charity Ball!

The Junior League of Bryan-College Station is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 6:30-11 p.m., at Legends Event Center.

If you haven’t guessed it yet, this year’s theme is “There’s No Place Like Home,” a tribute to The Wizard of Oz.

Friday is the last day to get tickets.

“We’ve sold a lot of tickets so far, a lot of tables so far, but right now we’re really working on the individual ticket sales,” said Rhianon.

Purchase your tickets for the Charity Ball here.

If you’re unable to attend, but would still like to support Junior League’s mission, you can buy a raffle ticket here.

