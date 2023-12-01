Make fresh Christmas wreaths and memories at this holiday workshop

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s not the holiday season without the beautiful decorations!

For the first time, Nita’s Flowers in Bryan is offering a wreath making workshop for all ages and skill levels.

“They get to spruce up their own wreaths in their style, whatever their home looks like,” said florist Rhianon Whitney. “And then they get to pick out their own bows. We customize, we have tons and tons of ribbons, and basically we just sing songs and talk about Christmas favorites and just bond. It’s just a special time.”

There are only two classes left, Fri Dec. 1 and Mon Dec. 4, both at 6 p.m..

“They bring family, they bring friends, and they can create new traditions,” said Whitney.

Whitney said some of her fondest memories during the holidays were making wreaths with her mom and sister, and wanted to keep that tradition alive by bringing it to the flower shop.

“We started with just friends and then more members of the community that just became like family,” added Whitney.

Vino Boheme is catering the workshop and you can also bring your own drinks.

The fresh wreath making class is something Whitney hopes to offer every December.

