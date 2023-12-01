Make fresh Christmas wreaths and memories at this holiday workshop

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s not the holiday season without the beautiful decorations!

For the first time, Nita’s Flowers in Bryan is offering a wreath making workshop for all ages and skill levels.

“They get to spruce up their own wreaths in their style, whatever their home looks like,” said florist Rhianon Whitney. “And then they get to pick out their own bows. We customize, we have tons and tons of ribbons, and basically we just sing songs and talk about Christmas favorites and just bond. It’s just a special time.”

There are only two classes left, Fri Dec. 1 and Mon Dec. 4, both at 6 p.m..

“They bring family, they bring friends, and they can create new traditions,” said Whitney.

Whitney said some of her fondest memories during the holidays were making wreaths with her mom and sister, and wanted to keep that tradition alive by bringing it to the flower shop.

“We started with just friends and then more members of the community that just became like family,” added Whitney.

Vino Boheme is catering the workshop and you can also bring your own drinks.

The fresh wreath making class is something Whitney hopes to offer every December.

For more information and to sign up for a class click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After the welcoming ceremony on Monday, News 3 Sports caught up with Michelle Elko, Mike...
Elko family says returning to Texas A&M is a ‘dream come true’
A 61-year-old man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
College Station man sentenced to prison on federal fraud charges
Thursday's Severe Weather Outlook, per the 2:00pm update from the Storm Prediction Center
Storm concerns have wrapped up for the day
College Station files court response to lawsuit over unpaid Post Oak Mall maintenance costs
College Station files court response to lawsuit regarding unpaid Post Oak Mall maintenance costs
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023

Latest News

The holidays truly are the most wonderful time of the year, thanks to the team at Destination...
Say ‘Howdy’ to the holidays with Destination Bryan
A group of women are spreading the holiday spirit through their voices.
Womens vocal ensemble singing Christmas tunes around Bryan, College Station
Navasota preparing for annual Home For The Holidays event
Navasota preparing for annual Home For The Holidays event
The Junior League of Bryan-College Station is hosting their biggest fundraiser of the year on...
Last day to get tickets to Junior League’s Charity Ball 2023