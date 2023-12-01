Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’

A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong investigation, according to the Stewarts County Sheriff’s Office.(Stewarts County Sheriff's Office)
By Caleb Wethington and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong investigation, according to the Stewarts County Sheriff’s Office.

WSMV reports a search warrant was taken out against the church on Highway 46 in Indian Mound by the sheriff’s office and the 23rd Judicial Drug Task Force.

The investigation was launched a few weeks ago when neighbors complained about a smell coming from the church, according to the sheriff’s office. The church was originally built as a Methodist church but was bought and turned into a new place of worship.

The sheriff’s office launched its investigation and interviewed people who were seen coming and going from the church. They claimed that hemp was being grown in the church.

Upon executing the search warrant, deputies found about 2,000 plants, both dried and live.
Upon executing the search warrant, deputies found about 2,000 plants, both dried and live.(Stewart County Sheriff's Office)

After the interviews, deputies looked into the property’s electric bill, which they said came out to about $3,000 a month, as well as a high water bill.

The investigation took longer than expected due to the possibility of “booby traps” being laid out for law enforcement, the sheriff’s office said.

Upon executing the search warrant, deputies found about 2,000 plants, both dried and live.

Sheriff Frankie Gray said this wasn’t a fly-by-night operation.

“The sheriff’s office shut down the largest marijuana grow in county history,” he said.

One person is in custody, but more arrests are expected to be made.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After the welcoming ceremony on Monday, News 3 Sports caught up with Michelle Elko, Mike...
Elko family says returning to Texas A&M is a ‘dream come true’
A 61-year-old man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
College Station man sentenced to prison on federal fraud charges
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023
Thursday's Severe Weather Outlook, per the 2:00pm update from the Storm Prediction Center
Storm concerns have wrapped up for the day
College Station files court response to lawsuit over unpaid Post Oak Mall maintenance costs
College Station files court response to lawsuit regarding unpaid Post Oak Mall maintenance costs

Latest News

(Source: CNN, House Committee on Energy and Commerce, World Health Organization)
Doctors concerned over rise in respiratory illnesses
Sara Allison says she has filed a lawsuit against St. Luke's Health System and two neurologists.
Woman sues hospital after she says doctors missed her MS diagnosis
Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after testifying at New York...
Lawsuits against Trump over Jan. 6 riot can move forward, appeals court says
FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown Monday, Jan. 6, 2003, before...
Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, has died at age 93
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump stands on the field during...
Judge rejects Trump’s claim of immunity in his federal 2020 election prosecution