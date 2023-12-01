Navasota preparing for annual Home For The Holidays event

By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Navasota is gearing up for one of the city’s favorite holiday traditions.

Home for the Holidays will feature Christmas festivities happening all day on Saturday Dec. 9, which includes photos with Santa, a Christmas parade, tree lighting and more.

Director of Marketing & Communications for the city of Navasota Lloyd Lively says their celebration is exactly what you think when it comes to the holidays.

“I think of coming home for the holidays and being with your family and friends and your neighbors,” Lively said. “That’s what this event encompasses.”

There will also be a screening of the movie “Elf” after the tree lighting.

The city of Navasota had their tree shipped from Portland, Oregon and will be displayed in front of City Hall.

Home for the Holidays kicks off at 9 a.m. at the Navasota Public Library.

