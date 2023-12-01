OPAS to present Cirque Dreams Holidaze

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Get ready to be dazzled with a holiday spectacular.

OPAS is bringing Cirque Dreams Holidaze to Rudder Auditorium on Tuesday, Dec. 5 and Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Audiences of all ages will be captivated by this brilliant and whimsical holiday spectacular that conveys the magic of the season with a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze is a show for all ages to enjoy featuring a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics and more.

Tickets are on sale at MSC Box Office at 979-845-1234 and online.

