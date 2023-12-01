Rising Need: Brazos Valley food pantries step up to serve

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Food Bank distributes nearly four million pounds of food for Brazos County families in need each year.

The Bridge Ministries in Bryan and First United Methodist Church of College Station are two of nine food pantries in Brazos County working to put an end to hunger. They both serve just over 1,000 families a month, relying entirely on donations from the community.

In Texas, 13% of households—1 in 8 Texans—experience food insecurity. Here in Brazos County, that number is slightly higher at just over 14%. Agencies like The Bridge Ministries partner with the Brazos Valley Food Bank to meet the need. Both ministries support families monthly by supplying them with essentials such as canned goods, meats, and fruit.

Tatiana Rivera, the pantry’s operations manager at The Bridge Ministries, says the need continues to grow each year.

“We have seen a huge spike in food insecure families, not just in our county but also in the surrounding counties and so this year alone, in the first eight months we’ve served over 47% more families than we did last year and so we only anticipate that number going up,” said Rivera.

“We have families that come, and they just—they come to us in tears and they tell us, ‘I’ve never had to come to a food pantry before. I promise this is the only time I’ll be here,’ and for us, we just want them to know that we welcome them with open arms,” Rivera added.

Over in College Station, Kefentse Risher became the pastor of First United Methodist Church in College Station last summer. He says it didn’t take long to see the food insecurity challenges his community was facing. So, they hit the ground running, and less than a year later, the church began hosting monthly food distribution events.

“Close to 44,000 people suffer from food insecurity, so that let me know immediately that there was a specific need for this particular area, and so I wanted to strategically place the church in a position to do what we could to fulfill that particular need,” said Risher.

If you can’t donate food or monetarily, Pastor Risher says you can still get involved.

“Whether it’s volunteering here at our pantry or the other numerous pantries that are going on in Brazos County, just make sure that you can make your presence felt. You never know when that moment can be the moment that helps really change somebody else’s life,” Risher added.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, First United Methodist Church of College Station will also host its Drive-Thru Grocery Giveaway and is welcoming community members to come and volunteer. The giveaway is in partnership with the Brazos Valley Food Bank, and food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Volunteers are asked to meet at the church at 10:30. The giveaway begins at 11:30.

We’re less than a week away from the 28th Annual KBTX Food for Families Food Drive. We’ll be out across seven counties collecting food and money for the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the food pantries it supports.

Son-Shine Outreach Center in Madisonville

Pridgeon Community Center in Franklin

Hearne Railroad Museum Depot in Hearne

St. Mary’s, Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church Hall in Caldwell

MidSouth Electric Co-op Operations Facility in Navasota.

Washington Couty Expo in Brenham

