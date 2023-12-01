Say ‘Howdy’ to the holidays with Destination Bryan

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The holidays truly are the most wonderful time of the year, thanks to the team at Destination Bryan.

The fun starts with First Friday in Downtown Bryan on Friday, December 1.

You can find the full list of First Friday activities on the Destination Bryan website here.

On December 7, you can visit Downtown Bryan for an evening of holiday cheer and merriment as the Downtown Bryan Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade passes through.

The parade starts at 7pm and continues until 9pm, or until the last float has passed by spectators.

Before the parade kicks off, you can pop into downtown shops to get some holiday shopping off your list or enjoy a delicious dinner at one of the various downtown restaurants.

Be sure to say ‘howdy’ to your favorite KBTX’ers as the Weather Edge float drives by!

The parade route can be found here.

