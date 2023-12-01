Take advantage of December deals at Aggieland Outfitters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s time for the 12 Days of Deals at Aggieland Outfitters!

Except, it’s not just 12 days. It’s actually 24.

“The deals start today and run until December 24. You’re going to see all kinds of items on sale, stuff for the whole family,” Director of Marketing, Blake Bodin, said.

Pay attention to the Aggieland Outfitters social media pages. Every other day throughout the month, they’ll be releasing one of the new deals.

The deals apply to merchandise purchased at all three Aggieland Outfitters locations and online.

