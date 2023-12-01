Texas A&M student-athletes participated in the Southeastern Conference Career Tour

ATLANTA – Texas A&M student-athletes Deborah Acquah (track & field) and Braedon Mowry (football) participated in the Southeastern Conference Career Tour Nov. 28-30.

The SEC Career Tour provides exposure for SEC student-athletes who are seeking career opportunities in various fields. The program allows student-athletes to connect with human resource recruiters and submit resumes for entry-level jobs, internships and gain valuable knowledge of professional branding.

“It was such an incredible experience at the SEC Career Fair,” Acquah said. “It was a great opportunity to explore career options in a variety of different industries. Being able to visit different workplaces helped us gain insights into the day-to-day activities, work environments and requirements of the various professions. Overall, I think it was a source of inspiration and I’m very grateful for the opportunity to represent Texas A&M at the event.”

Acquah and Mowry were two of the 28 participants from all 14 conference schools. The group opened the tour at the home of the SEC Championship football game, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where they were given a tour of the facility. The three-day event also included a visit with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and executive coaching by Randy Hain, founder and president of Servian Partners and co-founder of the Leadership Foundry.

“As a football player we have a diligent schedule year-round, so being able to take part in the SEC Career Tour was amazing,” Mowry said. “Not only did I meet and create relationships with other athletes from around the SEC, but I was able to make connections with companies that I may have never had the opportunity to meet with. I think that the members of the SEC board and those who take part in this from outside sources are on top of all the conferences because they allow these opportunities to athletes. The experience was so surreal and the lifelong advice I obtained was even better. To everyone that made the SEC Career Tour happen I, and many more, truly thank you.”

The Aggie duo also visited the headquarters and met with executives at several corporations and organizations in the Atlanta area including, Jackson Spalding, Microsoft, Learfield and Trilith Studios.

