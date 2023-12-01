Treat of the Day: AMCMS Teacher receives state recognition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Caitlin Baumgarten, eighth-grade U.S. History teacher at A&M Consolidated Middle School, was selected as the recipient of the Humanities Texas Julius Glickman Educational Leadership Award, which recognizes exceptional leadership in the educational field.

Along with the award, Baumgarten got $1,000 for the school to purchase instructional materials.

