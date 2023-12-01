Womens vocal ensemble singing Christmas tunes around Bryan, College Station

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A group of women are spreading the holiday spirit through their voices.

Tetrachord is a vocal ensemble that got together during the pandemic after meeting each other through different choirs around the area.

Group member Kristen Harrell says the group started during the pandemic, and it was immediately something the whole group loved.

“We got together, did a couple of songs, and said we’re going to do more of this and it’s going to be great,” Harrel said.

Tetrachord will be performing in the Forsyth Gallery located inside the Memorial Student Center on Texas A&M University’s campus on Dec. 5 for its Cocoa and Carols event.

They will also be performing at St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Dec. 17 at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After the welcoming ceremony on Monday, News 3 Sports caught up with Michelle Elko, Mike...
Elko family says returning to Texas A&M is a ‘dream come true’
A 61-year-old man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
College Station man sentenced to prison on federal fraud charges
Thursday's Severe Weather Outlook, per the 2:00pm update from the Storm Prediction Center
Storm concerns have wrapped up for the day
College Station files court response to lawsuit over unpaid Post Oak Mall maintenance costs
College Station files court response to lawsuit regarding unpaid Post Oak Mall maintenance costs
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023

Latest News

Make a fresh wreath this holiday season
Make fresh Christmas wreaths and memories at this holiday workshop
The holidays truly are the most wonderful time of the year, thanks to the team at Destination...
Say ‘Howdy’ to the holidays with Destination Bryan
Navasota preparing for annual Home For The Holidays event
Navasota preparing for annual Home For The Holidays event
The Junior League of Bryan-College Station is hosting their biggest fundraiser of the year on...
Last day to get tickets to Junior League’s Charity Ball 2023