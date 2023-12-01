Womens vocal ensemble singing Christmas tunes around Bryan, College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A group of women are spreading the holiday spirit through their voices.

Tetrachord is a vocal ensemble that got together during the pandemic after meeting each other through different choirs around the area.

Group member Kristen Harrell says the group started during the pandemic, and it was immediately something the whole group loved.

“We got together, did a couple of songs, and said we’re going to do more of this and it’s going to be great,” Harrel said.

Tetrachord will be performing in the Forsyth Gallery located inside the Memorial Student Center on Texas A&M University’s campus on Dec. 5 for its Cocoa and Carols event.

They will also be performing at St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Dec. 17 at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.