Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Nestle

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nestle is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Dec. 1.

Nestle has spent a lot of time in foster care. She’s housebroken, crate-trained and is described as the “perfect low-maintenance pup.”

The shelter has a special going on until Saturday, Dec. 2. It’s called “Oldies are Goldies.” Adoptees only have to pay a fee based on the age of the senior pet they are adopting. Nestle is 8-years-old, so potential owners would pay $8 to take her home.

Take a look at Nestle and all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

