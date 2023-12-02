Bryan High School students give holiday music an colorful spin for Electric Light Orchestra

By Anna Maynard
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan High School orchestra is putting an electric spin on popular Christmas music on Monday, Dec. 4.

They’ll be taking to the stage at the Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center for the free concert, featuring band, choir and orchestra performances set to a special light show.

You can expect to hear and see your favorite holiday songs in an innovative way. Orchestra director Glen Lemons said his students have been waiting all semester for this performance.

“It’s a huge blessing to work at a job that is my passion and to work with the kids and teach them about music education,” Lemons said.

The concert is free to attend but donations will be accepted. Tickets are available here.

