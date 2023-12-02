BVCOG works to ensure senior citizens have a merry Christmas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Council of Governments is teaming up with the community to help make Christmastime special for local seniors.

Many senior citizens do not have relatives nearby or the ability to travel to receive gifts and feel the holiday cheer. Senior Christmas 2023 will allow friends and neighbors in the community to spread the Christmas spirit to senior citizens. Brazos Valley Council of Governments has placed seniors’ Christmas wish lists on trees all around the community at local businesses.

“The idea behind the entire program is that there are a ton of senior citizens across the region and a lot of them, unfortunately, do not necessarily have family that will come visit them,” said Cagan Baldree, Public Safety Planning Manager. “Our hope with this program is to come alongside our senior centers and their staffs to make sure that they feel that holiday joy and that sense of community.”

Each year, Brazos Valley Council of Governments identifies homebound and nursing home seniors who have little to no contact with their families during Christmastime and ask these citizens for their Christmas wish list. Community members will, then, pick up the wish lists from local businesses, shop for some items on the list, and bring them back to the store for volunteers to deliver.

“We have a ton of staff that volunteer here at the Council of Governments to make this program work... but then after that, there’s volunteers throughout the region that end up taking over,” said Baldree. “Seeing the whole process and seeing that when we all kind of rope in together for a cause or a purpose like this, that we just get a lot of good done.”

Businesses that take part in the efforts are in Bryan, College Station, Brenham, and Caldwell.

“Probably the most important part about it is having the opportunity to bring some of that Christmas spirit of fellowship and the type of family feel that a community can bring,” said Baldree. “We can do one small thing to kind of tie the community of people together to let them know that they’re loved and they’re cared for.”

Volunteer gift pick-up will end on Dec. 8 and all gifts should be returned to the businesses unwrapped.

A wish list can be picked up and gifts dropped up at any of the locations below.

Bryan Engel & Volkers, 200 E. 24th St. #307 B&B Automotive, 1007 S. Coulter Ave.

College Station Brazos Valley Women’s Center, 1602 Rock Prairie Rd. #230 Tune Up: The Manly Salon, 404 Jane St. #200 Spirit Ice Arena, 400 E. Holleman Dr. Brenham National Bank: CS Branch, 2470 Rudder Fwy.

Brenham Brazos Valley Brewing Co, 206 S. Jackson St Mattrezzz Guys, 2668 TX 36 S.

Caldwell Botts Title Company, 104 S. Echols St.



For more information on how or where to donate, click here, or find further information on Brazos Valley Council of Governments’ Facebook page.

