College Station teacher receives truckload of tech from Amazon and Illumination

“I was in tears immediately because those resources are so hard to get ahold of,”
College Station teacher receives truckload of tech from Amazon and Illumination
By Anna Maynard
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A fourth grade teacher in College Station received the surprise of a lifetime from Amazon and Illumination.

Magie Tran teaches dual language math and science at Southwood Valley Elementary. Her principal, Ali DeLuna, nominated her for a contest Amazon and Illumination organized to promote their new movie, “Migration.”

This was one of those, like, moments that could have passed by but it didn’t. And so we found out that it was legit and I knew just to nominate Magie,” DeLuna said.

DeLuna nominated Tran without her knowing, keeping it a secret for over a month.

“I had to record a two, three minute video of myself answering a few questions. I submitted it to my principal, that’s all I knew she was like just trust me. This is something good,” Tran said.

Tran ultimately won the prize, and her fourth grade classroom took a field trip to the Amazon drone facility in College Station.

Story continues below

While they were there, Tran was surprised with a truckload of tech for her classroom - like 3-D printers, VR headsets and telescopes. To round off the surprise, Tran’s husband and DeLuna surprised her with an all-expense paid vacation to Jamaica with her family.

“I still can’t believe I see myself in the video and I was like, that’s really me,” Tran said.

She said this gift will be life changing for her students.

”I was in tears immediately because those resources are so hard to get ahold of as, you know, as a title one school,” Tran said, “They were just so, the most excited I’ve ever seen them.”

More supplies will be delivered to Tran at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 61-year-old man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
College Station man sentenced to prison on federal fraud charges
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023
According to a release, the College Station location will be the fourth in Texas and the 41st...
New store coming to Post Oak Mall
Oak Grove Power Plant near Franklin
OSHA concludes investigation into fatality at Robertson County power plant
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faces reporters at the Capitol in Washington, early Thursday, Nov....
House expels Republican Rep. George Santos of New York in a bipartisan vote

Latest News

Food for Families: Lone food pantry in Madison County sees increased demand
Food for Families: Lone food pantry in Madison County sees increased demand
Bryan High School students give holiday music an colorful spin for Electric Light Orchestra
Bryan High School students give holiday music an colorful spin for Electric Light Orchestra
College Station kicks off annual Christmas in the Park event.
Prepare for road closures ahead of upcoming holiday events
Highlights: Franklin vs Lorena
Highlights: Franklin vs Lorena