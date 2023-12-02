College Station teacher receives truckload of tech from Amazon and Illumination

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A fourth grade teacher in College Station received the surprise of a lifetime from Amazon and Illumination.

Magie Tran teaches dual language math and science at Southwood Valley Elementary. Her principal, Ali DeLuna, nominated her for a contest Amazon and Illumination organized to promote their new movie, “Migration.”

“This was one of those, like, moments that could have passed by but it didn’t. And so we found out that it was legit and I knew just to nominate Magie,” DeLuna said.

DeLuna nominated Tran without her knowing, keeping it a secret for over a month.

“I had to record a two, three minute video of myself answering a few questions. I submitted it to my principal, that’s all I knew she was like just trust me. This is something good,” Tran said.

Tran ultimately won the prize, and her fourth grade classroom took a field trip to the Amazon drone facility in College Station.

Story continues below

While they were there, Tran was surprised with a truckload of tech for her classroom - like 3-D printers, VR headsets and telescopes. To round off the surprise, Tran’s husband and DeLuna surprised her with an all-expense paid vacation to Jamaica with her family.

“I still can’t believe I see myself in the video and I was like, that’s really me,” Tran said.

She said this gift will be life changing for her students.

”I was in tears immediately because those resources are so hard to get ahold of as, you know, as a title one school,” Tran said, “They were just so, the most excited I’ve ever seen them.”

More supplies will be delivered to Tran at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.