Consol falls to Smithson Valley in regional finals

Consol football logo
Consol football logo(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR PARK, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team lost to Smithson Valley 31-24 in the UIL 5A-I Region III Finals Friday night at Gupton Stadium.

The Tigers advanced to the regional finals for the first time since 2013.

Consol jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter thanks to a 42-yard touchdown from Will Hargett to Ellis Myers and a Hargett rushing TD. Colton Chmelar faked a punt and converted the first down on the Tigers’ first possession and then finished the drive with a field goal.

The Tigers’ lone touchdown in the second half was another Hargett to Myers connection, this one from 43 yards. Hargett left the game with an injury in the second half.

The Rangers’ first lead of the game came with 3:25 to play and it proved to be the game-winner on a nine-yard touchdown run from Brad Sowersby. The Rangers tied the game with a touchdown run from Cade Spralding.

Smithson Valley beat College Station in the regional semifinals and Consol in the regional finals to advance to the state semifinals.

