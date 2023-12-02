Downtown Bryan celebrates holiday season with several upcoming events

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan has several events coming up in Downtown Bryan.

Destination Bryan added a Christmas twist to their monthly First Friday event that highlights the local businesses and entertainment of Downtown Bryan.

“The holidays are just my favorite in general. I love seeing our town transform and all of the families and the kids running around enjoying the parade and First Friday,” said Chris Ortegon, Special Event Coordinator of Destination Bryan. “I always try to take a step back and just enjoy the event and see everybody having a good time.”

The Miracle on Main Street Vendor Market on December 2 is just one of several holiday events planned for the first weekend of December.

Some of the other events include The 41st Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show at the Brazos Center, the First Saturday Christmas Art Market at DeGallery, and a Holiday Wine & Ride with Royal Legend Arabians & Horse Center.

“There are several different events going on this weekend after First Friday. We have the farmers market going on Saturday in Downtown, they are doing a holiday market,” said Ortegon. “If you want to get some of that Christmas shopping done, get a gift for yourself, maybe mom or dad or a relative, they always have lots of good options.”

Before the Christmas Parade on December 7, people are encouraged to go into the businesses and shop locally with a downtown stroll event. Many businesses will have free hot chocolate and candy canes to raise Christmas cheer during the stroll.

“All of our businesses are usually set up with all of their great window decorations. Of course, all of the trees are lit in Downtown and we have our holiday mailboxes down there, as well,” said Ortegon. “If you want to fill out a letter to Santa Claus, we do pick those up to drop off.”

For more information on upcoming events, visit the holiday events calendar of the Destination Bryan website.

