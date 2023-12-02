Franklin avenges their lone season loss advancing to state semifinals

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KBTX) - Defending state champion Franklin beat Lorena, 49-27, to advance to the state semifinals for the fourth straight season.

Back in October, Lorena snapped Franklin’s 39-game winning streak but six weeks later, the Lions got their revenge.

Running back Jayden Jackson carried the ball 33 times for 297 yards and five touchdowns for the Class 3A Division I Region III championship Friday night at Georgetown ISD’s Athletic Complex.

FINAL: @FranklinLionFB 49, Lorena 27@FranklinISD avenges their loss to the Leopards. Lions are headed to the 3A-I state semifinals. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/EHNjHCtZGf — Morgan Weaver (@morganweaver_) December 2, 2023

The Lions will face Edna next week.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.