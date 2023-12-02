Get in the Christmas spirit for a weekend full of festive events

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - December is just beginning, but the Brazos Valley is already in full festive mode with a weekend filled with holiday fun.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Breakfast with Blue Santa

Blue Santa is coming to the College Station!

Breakfast with Blue Santa is Saturday, Dec. 2 from 8 to 10 a.m. at College Station Police Department at 800 Krenek Tap Rd. in College Station.

The entire family is invited to enjoy donuts, milk, juice, and a portrait with Santa.

This event is free and open to the public. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Kids 12 and under will receive a present while supplies last.

United Way Jingle Book Bash

United way of the Brazos Valley is once again bringing holiday cheer at its annual Jingle Book Bash at Post Oak Mall.

It’s a book giveaway that will feature free books for children of all ages. The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Can’t make it out Saturday? They’ll be there on Dec. 9 as well.

Mayor Ring Off

A holiday tradition is returning to our community. It’s once again time for the Salvation Army’s annual mayor ring-off.

Saturday from noon to 1 p.m., College Station Mayor John Nichols will man the iconic red kettle at the College Station Walmart, and Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez will be at the Bryan Walmart on Briarcrest.

The Bryan mayor has reigned supreme for 16 years.

If you can’t donate in person, you can contribute online through the virtual red kettle.

College Station Christmas Parade

The first-ever College Station Christmas Parade comes to town on Saturday beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Over 70 floats and the world-famous Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band will be participating.

The parade route starts on Holleman Drive near Post Oak Mall, turns south onto Dartmouth Drive, then east on Krenek Tap Road, finishing at Beachy Central Park.

Christmas in the Park

College Station is capping off the day of festivities with Christmas in the Park.

Come out to Stephen C. Beachy Central Park for old-fashioned hayrides, cookies, cocoa, local song and dance groups, photos with Santa and his reindeer and more.

The holiday-themed fun is scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Sunday, Dec. 3

Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center Holly Jolly Market

Looking to get some holiday shopping done?

The Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center is hosting its second annual Holly Jolly Market where you can find something for everyone on your list.

Come check out over a dozen local vendors.

The market is Sunday from 10 a.m. To 5 p.m.

Admission is free.

Teatime with the Grinch

Spend your Sunday afternoon having tea – with the Grinch.

We hear he’ll be in Navasota this weekend.

There will be photo opportunities and teatime staples like scones and sandwiches.

It’s from noon to 4 p.m. at Martha’s Bloomers.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids. Make your reservations now.

Jingle on the Green

Looking to get free professional photos with Santa and Mrs. Clause this year?

Take the family down to Century Square this Sunday.

Besides the holiday photo ops, there will be a DJ, crafts and hot chocolate. Pups are welcome to come too.

The event is from 2 to 6 p.m.

Holiday on the Quad

Come stroll the A&M campus for the Corps of Cadets’ annual Holiday on the Quad.

The community event shows off a very festive quad featuring Christmas lights and a range of booths with games, arts and crafts and plenty of photo opportunities.

It’s happening 5 to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Paid parking is available in the central campus garage.

Merry & Bright, Maroon & White Light Show

To view even more holiday lights, come stroll the Gardens at Texas A&M University while enjoying cookies, cocoa and some relaxing jazz music.

There will also be a very jolly guest joining in on the fun.

If you’re interested in giving back to the community, they will be collecting nonperishable goods to support the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

The Merry & Bright, Maroon & White Light Show at the Gardens will be happening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Free parking will be available in lots 97 and 100c.

