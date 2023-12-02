Houston set to hire Tulane's Willie Fritz

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - Former Sam Houston and current Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz looks to be headed to Houston, according to multiple reports and first reported by the Houston Chronicle.

Houston fired Dana Holgerson after five seasons and a 4-8 record in the Cougars’ inaugural season in the Big 12.

Fritz led the Green Wave to their second-straight AAC Championship game after winning 11 regular season games this year. Last year they won 12 games, the conference championship, and a Cotton Bowl victory over USC. He’s been at Tulane since 2016.

Fritz was the head coach at Sam Houston from 2010-13, leading the Bearkats to an undefeated regular season in 2011 and an FCS national championship appearance. He was at Georgia Southern before coming to Tulane.

This will be Fritz’s first Power Five job. His first head coaching job came at Blinn from 1993-96.

