Huntsville police arrest 1 connected to November bank robbery

Huntsville police arrested David Rodriguez Friday in connection with a robbery that happened Nov. 27 at Vera Bank.
Huntsville police arrested David Rodriguez Friday in connection with a robbery that happened Nov. 27 at Vera Bank.(Huntsville Police Department)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville police arrested one person Friday in connection with a robbery that happened Nov. 27 at Vera Bank.

Police and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant and took David Rodriguez into custody.

He was charged with robbery as well as two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, taking a weapon from a peace officer and resisting arrest

Huntsville police say they are still investigating. They ask that anyone with information contact Detective Kevin Hammond at 936-291-5417.

