Huntsville police arrest 1 connected to November bank robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville police arrested one person Friday in connection with a robbery that happened Nov. 27 at Vera Bank.

Police and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant and took David Rodriguez into custody.

He was charged with robbery as well as two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, taking a weapon from a peace officer and resisting arrest

Huntsville police say they are still investigating. They ask that anyone with information contact Detective Kevin Hammond at 936-291-5417.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.