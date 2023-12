HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville Hornets came up short against Port Neches-Grove 24-14 at NRG Stadium on Friday night.

The Hornets were down by as many as 17 points in the second quarter, but were able to get on the board with :42 seconds left in the first half.

Huntsville finishes the season with a 8-6 record.

