Navasota’s Tommy Gates gets 900th career win

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota girls’ basketball team beat Lumberton 49-41 during the 2023 Rattler Shoot Out Classic Saturday morning for head coach Tommy Gates’ 900th career victory.

Gates has been a head coach for 36 years, the past 26 with Navasota. That includes 12 district championships, 7 trips to the regional tournament, and a state tournament appearance for Navasota.

“Milestones like this, it does kind of make you tap the brakes a little bit and reflect,” Gates remarked. Of course, I’ve been doing it as a head coach for 36 years. And I’ve been blessed with some great players. They’re the ones that made the points and got the rebound and got the defensive stops. 900, it’s a celebration, but it’s a celebration of all of those people. For all of my former players and assistant coaches, it’s about them too,” Gates added.

The milestone victory moved the Rattlers to 10-2 on the season. Jalyn Williams led the team with 18 points. Bryanna Stokes added 12 points and Makayla Pratt chipped in 7 points.

Navasota wrapped up the Rattler Shoot Out Classic with a 46-21 loss to La Porte.

