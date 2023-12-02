New store coming to Post Oak Mall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply announced Friday, Dec. 1 it will open a location at the Post Oak Mall in College Station in early 2024.

According to a release, the College Station location will be the fourth in Texas and the 41st retail location across six states.

The Bozeman, Montana-based company began in 1994 and sells sporting goods, western fashion, ag supplies, power equipment and more.

The College Station location is set to open at the end of January and a Grand Opening celebration will be held February 23-25.

