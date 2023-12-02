Ordering deadlines to get presents in time for Christmas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just two weeks before cut-offs start, the nation’s largest postal carriers are reminding people to get holiday orders placed in time.

With the Christmas holiday landing on a Monday, many of these dates are also moved up more than usual. According to the U.S. Postal Service, 10,000 temporary workers have been hired for the holiday season to aid any increase in workload they will see over the next few weeks.

Below is a list of order deadlines to get packages in time for Dec. 25. These are not guaranteed, so it’s best to get those orders in soon.

USPS Ground Advantage - Dec. 16 First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) - Dec. 16 Priority Mail - Dec. 18 Priority Mail Express - Dec. 20

FedEx Ground Economy - Dec. 13 or Ground Delivery - Dec. 15. Home Delivery, FedEx Ground - Dec. 15 Express Saver, 3Day Freight - Dec. 19 2Day - Dec. 20 1Day Freight, FedEx Extra Hours - Dec. 21 SameDay- Dec. 22

UPS Ground shipping Check ups.com/ctc for details 3 Day Select - Dec. 19 2nd Day Air services - Dec. 20 UPS Next Day Air - Dec. 21



Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.