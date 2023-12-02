Prepare for road closures ahead of upcoming holiday events

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The holiday season is in full swing, and the weekend of Dec. 2 is packed with community events.

With the crowded calendar, there’s ‘snow’ avoiding road closures. The City of College Station Christmas Parade and Christmas in the Park are both expected to affect the roadways.

The College Station Police Department shared a full list of road closures, listed below.

Story continues below

The parade will shut down sections of Holleman, Dartmouth, Southwest Parkway, and Krenek Tap Road. City officials say major roads shouldn’t be affected.

”People will still be able to access the main corridors of town through Texas Avenue and University and all of the others,” Barbara Moore with the City of College Station said.

Moore praised the city’s traffic engineering department for their traffic control planning alongside the fire and police departments.

Also taking place this weekend is Christmas in the Park, Winter Wonderland at Travis Fields, and the 41st annual Arts and Crafts show at the Brazos Center.

Limited street parking will be available for the parade and Christmas in the Park, but officials say there will be space to park safely.

”We did choose the route because we feel like there were lots of spaces along the route where people could go and watch and park safely and not being, you know, too big of a traffic jam,” Moore said.

Moore recommends parking at Post Oak Mall for the parade.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.