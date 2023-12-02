Prepare for road closures ahead of upcoming holiday events

Prepare for road closures ahead of upcoming holiday events
By Anna Maynard
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The holiday season is in full swing, and the weekend of Dec. 2 is packed with community events.

With the crowded calendar, there’s ‘snow’ avoiding road closures. The City of College Station Christmas Parade and Christmas in the Park are both expected to affect the roadways.

The College Station Police Department shared a full list of road closures, listed below.

Story continues below

The parade will shut down sections of Holleman, Dartmouth, Southwest Parkway, and Krenek Tap Road. City officials say major roads shouldn’t be affected.

”People will still be able to access the main corridors of town through Texas Avenue and University and all of the others,” Barbara Moore with the City of College Station said.

Moore praised the city’s traffic engineering department for their traffic control planning alongside the fire and police departments.

Also taking place this weekend is Christmas in the Park, Winter Wonderland at Travis Fields, and the 41st annual Arts and Crafts show at the Brazos Center.

Limited street parking will be available for the parade and Christmas in the Park, but officials say there will be space to park safely.

”We did choose the route because we feel like there were lots of spaces along the route where people could go and watch and park safely and not being, you know, too big of a traffic jam,” Moore said.

Moore recommends parking at Post Oak Mall for the parade.

Upcoming Holiday Events
Get in the Christmas spirit for a weekend full of festive events
Shop over 100 vendors at 41st Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show
Three choirs combine to perform Holiday Spirit of Aggieland
Christmas in the Park with College Station Recreation

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 61-year-old man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
College Station man sentenced to prison on federal fraud charges
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023
According to a release, the College Station location will be the fourth in Texas and the 41st...
New store coming to Post Oak Mall
Oak Grove Power Plant near Franklin
OSHA concludes investigation into fatality at Robertson County power plant
Huntsville police arrested David Rodriguez Friday in connection with a robbery that happened...
Huntsville police arrest 1 connected to November bank robbery

Latest News

Food for Families: Lone food pantry in Madison County sees increased demand
Food for Families: Lone food pantry in Madison County sees increased demand
Bryan High School students give holiday music an colorful spin for Electric Light Orchestra
Bryan High School students give holiday music an colorful spin for Electric Light Orchestra
College Station teacher receives truckload of tech from Amazon and Illumination
College Station teacher receives truckload of tech from Amazon and Illumination
Christmas tree in Downtown Bryan
Downtown Bryan celebrates holiday season with several upcoming events