Rudder High students named Bryan Noon Lions Club CTE students of the month

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 1, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two Rudder High School students were named the Bryan Noon Lions Club’s CTE Student of the Month!

Congrats to Janel Barron and David Mendoza!

Janel is a senior and participates in the school’s criminal justice program and has led a mock trial program. She plans on attending Sam Houston State University to study criminal justice

David has been involved in Rudder’s construction program for three years and has participated in Skills USA and Technology Student Association competitions. He plans to study construction management at either Sam Houston State University or Texas A&M University.

