Shop over 100 vendors at 41st Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - December is officially here, which means Christmas is getting closer. If you’re looking to start or finish your Christmas shopping, the 41st Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts show can be the place to do it.

It’s happening Saturday and Sunday at the Brazos Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

There will be over 100 vendors with a variety of gift options including handmade scarves, paintings, quilts and ceramics.

Get a look at some of the items and the artists behind them below.

Gene Smith

Gene Smith is the owner of GHS Wilderness and paints nature scenes on canvas.

He said all of his paintings are inspired by the photos he takes while traveling.

At the weekend’s show, Smith will also have hand-stitched ornaments created by his wife.

Lee Hernandez

Timeless Treasure’s Lee Hernandez loves taking antique silverware and turning it into items like jewelry, charcuterie board accessories and wine corks.

Lisa Wilson

Lisa Wilson is the creator behind The Black Butterfly. She hand-knits scarves with luxury wools like alpaca, kid mohair and camel hair.

Her scarves come in different lengths and designs.

Wilson said her pieces are great accessories that have also been loved by those who work outdoors.

Angela Chandler & Linda Armstrong

Simple Gifts owners Angela Chandler and Linda Armstrong create a variety of holiday-inspired items.

Chandler specializes in ceramics and card making while Armstrong makes tote bags and quilts.

