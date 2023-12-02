Smith to sit out bowl game

(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M senior receiver Ainias Smith will not participate in the Aggies’ bowl game this year as first reported by KPRC’s Aaron Wilson.

Smith previously mentioned he was on the fence about playing in a bowl game, but other conversations made it seem like he was leaning towards preparing for the NFL Draft. According to Wilson’s report, Smith broke his finger in the regular season finale against LSU which makes the decision easier.

The Aggie finishes his career with 2407 receiving yards (7th all-time at Texas A&M), 19 receiving touchdowns (5th all-time), 405 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns, 360 yards on kick returns, and 836 yards on punt returns (6th all-time) for a couple of scores. Smith’s 4008 all-purpose yards are 8th all-time at Texas A&M.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 61-year-old man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
College Station man sentenced to prison on federal fraud charges
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023
According to a release, the College Station location will be the fourth in Texas and the 41st...
New store coming to Post Oak Mall
Oak Grove Power Plant near Franklin
OSHA concludes investigation into fatality at Robertson County power plant
Huntsville police arrested David Rodriguez Friday in connection with a robbery that happened...
Huntsville police arrest 1 connected to November bank robbery

Latest News

Navasota girls' head basketball coach Tommy Gates celebrates 900th career win
Navasota’s Tommy Gates gets 900th career win
KBTX High School Football Playoffs
2023 Brazos Valley high school football playoff pairings and results
Franklin Lions football logo
Franklin avenges their lone season loss advancing to state semifinals
Highlights: Franklin vs Lorena
Highlights: Franklin vs Lorena