Smith to sit out bowl game

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M senior receiver Ainias Smith will not participate in the Aggies’ bowl game this year as first reported by KPRC’s Aaron Wilson.

Ainias Smith won't play in @AggieFootball bowl game due to breaking his finger against LSU but hopes to play in @seniorbowl and is pumped for #NFL draft 'It’s a dream come true. I really just want to help our team go to the Super Bowl, be a leader, spread love, awareness and… https://t.co/FGqnGM2Wal — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 2, 2023

Smith previously mentioned he was on the fence about playing in a bowl game, but other conversations made it seem like he was leaning towards preparing for the NFL Draft. According to Wilson’s report, Smith broke his finger in the regular season finale against LSU which makes the decision easier.

The Aggie finishes his career with 2407 receiving yards (7th all-time at Texas A&M), 19 receiving touchdowns (5th all-time), 405 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns, 360 yards on kick returns, and 836 yards on punt returns (6th all-time) for a couple of scores. Smith’s 4008 all-purpose yards are 8th all-time at Texas A&M.

