Women’s Basketball Returns Home for Clash with Kansas

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will take on former Big 12 foe Kansas on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

The Aggies (6-1) are looking to extend their winning streak to five games Sunday versus the Jayhawks (3-3). The Maroon & White is winning by an average margin of 34.0 points per game during the winning streak. The Aggies currently rank No. 9 in the nation in field goal percentage defense, only allowing their opponents to shoot 32.1% from the field. The Maroon & White also ranks No. 8 in the country in rebounding, averaging 47.4 boards a game.

Texas A&M legend Gary Blair will be honored for his enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame at halftime. Blair won an Aggie record 444 games at A&M and led the Aggies to the 2011 National Championship. He ranks No. 14 all time in wins with 852 and the court inside Reed Arena is named in his honor.

Promotions

A&M FACULTY & STAFF APPRECIATION: Two free tickets are available for all faculty & staff in advance and on gameday. Additional tickets are $3 each. Email 12thManMarketing@athletics.tamu.edu for a promo code.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: Purchase one full price ticket ($5) at the Reed Arena ticket window and bring up to four kids to the game for free. Only available as a walk-up sale on the day of the game. No advance purchases.

AGGIE BASKETBALL FAN ZONE: Located at the North entry of Reed Arena, the Fan Zone includes games, giveaways, and activities for the whole family and is open for all fans for one hour prior to tip-off.

How to Keep up

The game will be streamed on SECN with Brenda VanLengen and Steffi Sorensen on the call. The radio call will be broadcast on 1620 AM/94.5 FM locally and worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile App. Live stats can also be followed by clicking here.

Tickets

New season ticket purchases for the 2023-24 Texas A&M women’s basketball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation. Additionally, Flex Packs are available as well as individual home-game tickets.

Parking

Parking for women’s basketball games is free to the public with lot 102 designated for ADA use.

Follow the Aggies

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram /Threads and X by following @AggieWBB.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.