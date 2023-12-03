Christmas comes to Travis Fields

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It began to look a lot like Christmas Saturday afternoon at Travis Fields.

The Winter Wonderland event, presented by the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, featured a petting zoo, train rides, caroling and a visit from Santa and friends.

“The kids have loved getting meet their favorite holiday characters, like Santa, Elsa and the Grinch,” shared RCI Sports General Manager Amber Guthrie.

Santa also had an extra surprise for the kids. There were free toys thanks to a toy drive put on by the Marine Corps League.

