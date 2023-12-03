City of College Station holds first Christmas parade

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station held its first Christmas parade Saturday.

This new Christmas parade follows the cancellation of the annual BCS Christmas Parade. The parade committee cited new medians installed on Texas Avenue as the main reason for the cancellation of the decades long tradition.

The new parade route kicked off at Post Oak Mall and wrapped up at Central Park.

Colorful floats, marching bands and horseback riders were just a few of the sights attendees took in at the free, family-friendly event.

“We’re gonna watch Santa, um, do his stuff and he’s gonna ride in his sleigh down here so we can see everything,” Colton and Shelby, two young parade enthusiasts, said.

One participant in the parade says it’s a fun new way to bring the community together during the holidays.

“Being together with a bunch of our friends and the kids and getting to be a part of this with the community and the Aggie band, and I mean just everybody involved. It’s really special for us,” Kaylee McCoy of Capitol Ranch Real Estate, said.

The festivities rounded out with a grand entrance from Santa Claus himself, and the ratings from eager parade-goers poured in. Shelby and Colton both rated it a 10 out of 10!

The parade had around 70 entries from different areas of the community.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.