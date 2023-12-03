College Station tops Rudder in Madisonville Tournament Championship

By Tyler Shaw and Morgan Weaver
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station boys’ basketball team beat Rudder 58-49 in the Madisonville Tournament Championship game Saturday afternoon at Mustang Gym.

College Station moves to 8-1 with wins over West Fork, Commerce, Madisonville, and now Rudder en route to the tourney championship.

Rudder falls to 4-2 after picking up wins over Livingston, Cypress Christian, and Navasota to reach the finals.

Cam Newton led the Cougars with 16 points. Xavier Vela had 10 points, Jackson Verdugo and David Toussaint both added 9, and Cody Dixon poured in 8 points.

Kayden Holmes led the Rangers with 16 points. Jaquise Martin added 15 while Ryan Cambell had 11 points.

College Station will be at Waller on Tuesday. Rudder hosts Temple on Tuesday.

