BCS Chamber of Commerce to host Minority Small Business Forum

By Crystal Galny
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you wanting to start a successful business? The B/CS Chamber of Commerce wants to help.

The B/CS Chamber of Commerce and their Community Outreach Committee will host a Minority Small Business Forum on Wednesday, January 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Boys & Girls Club Newman-Adam Unit.

It will provide resources and education to successfully start and grow a business, with an expert panel and booths focused on the following:

- Business Start-Up & Legalities

- Understanding Bankers & How to Open an Account

- Marketing Preparation & Strategies

- HR/Hiring Practices

- Bookkeeping/Budgeting/Taxes/Insurance

If your business focuses on any of the following categories, you can host a booth by calling (979) 260-5200.

The event is free to attend but you need to register here.

You can learn more at bcschamber.org.

