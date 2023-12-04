BCS Chamber of Commerce to host Minority Small Business Forum
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you wanting to start a successful business? The B/CS Chamber of Commerce wants to help.
The B/CS Chamber of Commerce and their Community Outreach Committee will host a Minority Small Business Forum on Wednesday, January 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Boys & Girls Club Newman-Adam Unit.
It will provide resources and education to successfully start and grow a business, with an expert panel and booths focused on the following:
- Business Start-Up & Legalities
- Understanding Bankers & How to Open an Account
- Marketing Preparation & Strategies
- HR/Hiring Practices
- Bookkeeping/Budgeting/Taxes/Insurance
If your business focuses on any of the following categories, you can host a booth by calling (979) 260-5200.
The event is free to attend but you need to register here.
You can learn more at bcschamber.org.
