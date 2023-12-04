Be merry and bright at the College Station Parks & Rec Holiday Party

All adults ages 55 and over are invited to indulge in an evening of holiday cheer!
All adults ages 55 and over are invited to indulge in an evening of holiday cheer!(College Station Parks & Recreation Department)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - All adults ages 55 and over are invited to indulge in an evening of holiday cheer!

This free festive celebration is happening at the Lincoln Recreation Center on Friday, Dec. 8 from 6:30pm to 9:30pm.

Don your casual Christmas attire and enjoy a night of company, music, photos with Santa Claus and merriment.

Admission for this event is free, and registration is not required.

For more information visit the CSTX website here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State Texas Bowl
Texas A&M to take on Oklahoma State in Texas Bowl
City of College Station holds first Christmas parade
City of College Station holds first Christmas parade
Steve Westbrook
State sheriffs’ association investigating after director accused of mismanaging funds
According to a release, the College Station location will be the fourth in Texas and the 41st...
New store coming to Post Oak Mall
Smith to sit out bowl game

Latest News

Amazon One is a fast, free identity service that allows you to enter, identify, and pay using...
Pay for your cup of coffee with the touch of your palm (literally!)
he Bryan High School Orchestra is shining bright this holiday season.
Light up your holidays with Bryan High School’s Electric Light Orchestra
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
Light up your holidays with Bryan High School’s Electric Light Orchestra
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
Light up your holidays with Bryan High School’s Electric Light Orchestra