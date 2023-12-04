Brazos County Tree of Angels ceremony moving locations

The ceremony will be at Central Church on FM 158 at 7 p.m.
The Tree of Angels ceremony is for members of the community who have lost a loved one to...
The Tree of Angels ceremony is for members of the community who have lost a loved one to violent crime.(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County District Attorney’s Office will host the 21st annual Tree of Angels Ceremony on Tuesday.

This year, it’s in a new location.

The ceremony will be at Central Church on FM 158 at 7 p.m.

The Tree of Angels ceremony is for members of the community who have lost a loved one to violent crime.

During the event, the loved one’s name will be called and the family can pay tribute to them by placing an angel ornament on a tree.

Organizers say this ceremony is a time for families and friends to find comfort and remember their angels.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State Texas Bowl
Texas A&M to take on Oklahoma State in Texas Bowl
City of College Station holds first Christmas parade
City of College Station holds first Christmas parade
Steve Westbrook
State sheriffs’ association investigating after director accused of mismanaging funds
According to a release, the College Station location will be the fourth in Texas and the 41st...
New store coming to Post Oak Mall
Smith to sit out bowl game

Latest News

This respiratory illness that has been identified in 10 states has been called severe and in...
Aggieland experts share advice for travel, keeping pets safe as mystery illness spreads
Monday Evening Weather Update - December 4
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Aggieland experts share advice for travel, keeping pets safe as mystery illness spreads
Mr. Hamburger in Bryan announces second closing
Mr. Hamburger in Bryan is closing, again