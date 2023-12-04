Brazos County Tree of Angels ceremony moving locations

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County District Attorney’s Office will host the 21st annual Tree of Angels Ceremony on Tuesday.

This year, it’s in a new location.

The ceremony will be at Central Church on FM 158 at 7 p.m.

The Tree of Angels ceremony is for members of the community who have lost a loved one to violent crime.

During the event, the loved one’s name will be called and the family can pay tribute to them by placing an angel ornament on a tree.

Organizers say this ceremony is a time for families and friends to find comfort and remember their angels.

