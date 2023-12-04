Brazos Valley Food Bank shares what items are needed most this season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This week thousands of pounds of food will be donated during the annual KBTX Food For Families Food Drive. Brazos Valley Food Bank Executive Director Theresa Mangapora shared the items the food bank and its partners need most this season.

“Cereal is always needed, but the last year, year and a half, we have had hardly any cereal,” Mangapora said. “We need shelf stable and that’s why a box of cereal or a box of oatmeal is going to be fantastic.”

Mangapora said peanut butter has been tough to come by at the food bank. “This is a really good protein staple. Peanut butter will last a while,” she said adding since it is a stable protein and it will last a while it’s an ideal donation item.

“Besides peanut butter, which is shelf stable, canned proteins are really, really important,” Mangapora said. Items such as canned tuna, beans, stews and soups are all good items. Any kind of canned protein is going to be really important for us.”

