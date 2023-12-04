Bryan, College Station seemingly bucks trend of slower seasonal hiring

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nationally, seasonal hiring is reportedly down compared to last year. Plus more people are looking for temporary work.

However, Bryan/College Station seems to buck the trend.

Katherine Kleeman, owner of Spherion Staffing & Recruiting in Bryan, says it’s good to be part of a growing community.

She says it appears the region has seen an improvement in hiring in 2023 compared to 2022.

She says our seasonal hiring ramp-up starts in August, planning for the students coming back, and the 100,000 from outside the community for seven weekends a year.

“That is the economic disruptor where they need extra hands and extra bodies to plan for those 70,000 students and their parents that come in for those move-in weekends or football season,” said Kleeman.

She says anyone looking for seasonal jobs in retail or restaurants, should be able to find work.

“Retailers and restaurants in Bryan/College Station have been struggling for years to find workers, so I haven’t seen that really ease up. If you want a seasonal job in a retail or restaurant, in BCS, almost all of them are still hiring.”

Kleeman says manufacturing hasn’t slowed here, and we have a growing biotech segment.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.