Bryan, College Station seemingly bucks trend of slower seasonal hiring

Seasonal hiring
Seasonal hiring(Pexels | MGN)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nationally, seasonal hiring is reportedly down compared to last year. Plus more people are looking for temporary work.

However, Bryan/College Station seems to buck the trend.

Katherine Kleeman, owner of Spherion Staffing & Recruiting in Bryan, says it’s good to be part of a growing community.

She says it appears the region has seen an improvement in hiring in 2023 compared to 2022.

She says our seasonal hiring ramp-up starts in August, planning for the students coming back, and the 100,000 from outside the community for seven weekends a year.

“That is the economic disruptor where they need extra hands and extra bodies to plan for those 70,000 students and their parents that come in for those move-in weekends or football season,” said Kleeman.

She says anyone looking for seasonal jobs in retail or restaurants, should be able to find work.

“Retailers and restaurants in Bryan/College Station have been struggling for years to find workers, so I haven’t seen that really ease up. If you want a seasonal job in a retail or restaurant, in BCS, almost all of them are still hiring.”

Kleeman says manufacturing hasn’t slowed here, and we have a growing biotech segment.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release, the College Station location will be the fourth in Texas and the 41st...
New store coming to Post Oak Mall
Steve Westbrook
State sheriffs’ association investigating after director accused of mismanaging funds
City of College Station holds first Christmas parade
City of College Station holds first Christmas parade
Santa Clause and his reindeer stopped by College Station on Friday to help kick off the...
Get in the Christmas spirit for a weekend full of festive events
Nestle is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Dec. 1
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Nestle

Latest News

Santa, Mrs. Claus spotted at Century Square during Jingle on the Green
Santa, Mrs. Claus spotted at Century Square during Jingle on the Green
The Merry and Bright, Maroon and White Holiday Stroll was held Sunday evening.
Gardens at Texas A&M decked out in Christmas lights
Brazos Valley Food Bank Executive Director Theresa Mangapora shared the items the food bank...
Brazos Valley Food Bank shares what items are needed most this season
Sunday Night Weather Update | December 3