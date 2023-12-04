Elijah Robinson to leave for DC position at Syracuse, Nolen enters transfer portal

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As first reported by TexAgs, Texas A&M defensive line coach and interim head coach Elijah Robinson is leaving to become Syracuse’s defensive coordinator.

Syracuse recently hired new head coach Fran Brown, who was on Baylor’s staff in 2017 alongside Robinson. The two will reunite now for the Orange.

The Aggies were trying to keep Robinson on staff as a position coach, but he now gets his first opportunity as a coordinator with a power five school.

The same day it was reported that Robinson was leaving Aggieland, defensive lineman Walter Nolen announced he intended to enter the transfer portal. He was the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class. Nolen had 37 tackles this season (20 solo). He had 8.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and a pass deflection in 2023.

