Elijah Robinson to leave for DC position at Syracuse, Nolen enters transfer portal

Texas A&M interim head coach Elijah Robinson
Texas A&M interim head coach Elijah Robinson(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As first reported by TexAgs, Texas A&M defensive line coach and interim head coach Elijah Robinson is leaving to become Syracuse’s defensive coordinator.

Syracuse recently hired new head coach Fran Brown, who was on Baylor’s staff in 2017 alongside Robinson. The two will reunite now for the Orange.

The Aggies were trying to keep Robinson on staff as a position coach, but he now gets his first opportunity as a coordinator with a power five school.

The same day it was reported that Robinson was leaving Aggieland, defensive lineman Walter Nolen announced he intended to enter the transfer portal. He was the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class. Nolen had 37 tackles this season (20 solo). He had 8.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and a pass deflection in 2023.

An ongoing list of Aggies that are entering the transfer portal can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release, the College Station location will be the fourth in Texas and the 41st...
New store coming to Post Oak Mall
Steve Westbrook
State sheriffs’ association investigating after director accused of mismanaging funds
City of College Station holds first Christmas parade
City of College Station holds first Christmas parade
Santa Clause and his reindeer stopped by College Station on Friday to help kick off the...
Get in the Christmas spirit for a weekend full of festive events
Nestle is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Dec. 1
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Nestle

Latest News

Kyle Field
Transfer portal tracker: Texas A&M football
Texas A&M Football
Aggies Hold 2023 Football Banquet
Aggies Extend Winning Streak to Five Games in 63-52 Victory over Kansas
Michigan vs Alabama, Washington vs. Texas in College Football Playoff; unbeaten Florida St left out