FM 2818 southbound ramp to Wellborn Road set to reopen next week

COLLEGE STATION Texas (KBTX) - TxDOT says it’s getting closer to the long-awaited completion of work on Harvey Mitchell Parkway (FM 2818) in College Station.

Beginning Tuesday night, work will begin to open the permanent southbound lanes and the southbound ramp to Wellborn Road. If the weather cooperates, it’s expected to be complete by Monday, December 11.

The work will happen between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. each day.

“Drivers should avoid travel in this area, if possible, during these time periods. Those who must travel through the work zone should expect delays and intermittent traffic stoppages as crews adjust traffic devices, modify lane striping, and make certain the route is ready to be opened to traffic,” said Bob Colwell, spokesman for TxDOT.

“TxDOT appreciates everyone’s cooperation and patience throughout this traffic change and the duration of the project. This effort is part of the overall 3.2-mile project being constructed by TxDOT’s contractor, Knife River Corporation, at a total construction cost of $47.6 million,” said Colwell.

