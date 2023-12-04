Food for Families: Need in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday, December 6th is the 28th annual KBTX Food for Families Food Drive. All day long, we will be across seven counties, collecting food and money for the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the food pantries it supports.

In Washington County, almost one out of six households with children are at risk of hunger.

“We have an army of volunteers. Their hearts are bigger than you can ever imagine. They are wonderful,” said Susie Tommaney, Pantry volunteer for Bridge Ministry of Burton.

Once only mobile and open once a month, now people can come three times a month to their pantry.

”The fact that we can offer fresh fruits and vegetables is critical,” Tommaney says. “And they can choose the products that they want and need. So I’m not giving somebody who is on medication grapefruit juice or I’m not giving somebody who is a diabetic sugar cookies.”

Bridge Ministry serves about 160 families in 300 square miles, an area where transportation to fresh food can be a challenge.

“They are coming in and they’re getting groceries and they feel good because they are taking care of their family and they perhaps can take some of the money they would have spent on groceries, and apply it to medication, or utility bills or rent. "

The Brazos Valley Food Bank distributes food for about 430,000 meals annually in Washington County.

Its other pantry agencies in Washington County include Bread Partners, an all-mobile pantry, Faith Mission in Brenham, and the Prairie Hill food pantry at St. John Lutheran Church on Old Independence Road.

“People who are food insecure also deserve a variety on their plate. And so the food drive brings in all kinds of assorted things.”

Tommaney says she enjoys volunteering during the drive, and seeing what assortment of food she gets to distribute. One thing she says is exciting is the various types of dry cereal.

