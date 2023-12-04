Four Aggies earn DCTF All-Texas honors

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campebll’s Texas Football released their 2023 All-Texas College Football teams, and four Aggies earned honors.

Edgerrin Cooper was named the “Best Linebacker” in Texas while Taurean York earned defensive freshman of the year. Cooper was also named to the first-team defense. Shemar Turner and Bryce Anderson earned second-team defense honors.

Cooper led the Aggies in tackles (83 total), tackles for loss (17), sacks (8), quarterback hits (10), and forced fumbles (2).

York edged out Texas’ Anthony Hill for freshman of the year. The Aggie was second on the team in total tackles (66). He also added 8.5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks in his first season.

Turner had 10.5 tackles for loss, 6 sacks as well as 2 forced fumbles for the Aggies. Anderson chipped in 47 total tackles (7 for loss) in 10 games played, 1.5 sacks, and had an interception.

