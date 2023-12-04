Four Aggies earn DCTF All-Texas honors

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campebll’s Texas Football released their 2023 All-Texas College Football teams, and four Aggies earned honors.

Edgerrin Cooper was named the “Best Linebacker” in Texas while Taurean York earned defensive freshman of the year. Cooper was also named to the first-team defense. Shemar Turner and Bryce Anderson earned second-team defense honors.

Cooper led the Aggies in tackles (83 total), tackles for loss (17), sacks (8), quarterback hits (10), and forced fumbles (2).

York edged out Texas’ Anthony Hill for freshman of the year. The Aggie was second on the team in total tackles (66). He also added 8.5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks in his first season.

Turner had 10.5 tackles for loss, 6 sacks as well as 2 forced fumbles for the Aggies. Anderson chipped in 47 total tackles (7 for loss) in 10 games played, 1.5 sacks, and had an interception.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State Texas Bowl
Texas A&M to take on Oklahoma State in Texas Bowl
City of College Station holds first Christmas parade
City of College Station holds first Christmas parade
Steve Westbrook
State sheriffs’ association investigating after director accused of mismanaging funds
According to a release, the College Station location will be the fourth in Texas and the 41st...
New store coming to Post Oak Mall
Smith to sit out bowl game

Latest News

Sean Spencer Texas A&M defensive line coach
Reports: Texas A&M hiring Florida's Sean Spencer as defensive line coach
Kyle Field
Transfer portal tracker: Texas A&M football
Texas A&M interim head coach Elijah Robinson
Elijah Robinson to leave for DC position at Syracuse
Texas A&M Football
Aggies Hold 2023 Football Banquet
Aggies Extend Winning Streak to Five Games in 63-52 Victory over Kansas