Gardens at Texas A&M decked out in Christmas lights

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are plenty of good photo opportunities at the Gardens at Texas A&M. The Gardens are decked out in lights for the holiday season.

The Merry and Bright, Maroon and White Holiday Stroll was held Sunday evening.

People came out to enjoy cookies and cocoa as they strolled through the gardens. They even got to get their picture taken with Santa.

If you didn’t make it to Sunday’s event, the light show is available throughout the holiday season.

