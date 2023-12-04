Holiday on the Quad raises money for charities prior to holiday break

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets held its annual Holiday on the Quad Sunday.

The event was open to the public and free.

Crowds gathered to see the Christmas light-decorated quad. Some members of the Corps were also dressed quite festive as well.

There were free booths including interactive games, arts and crafts and plenty of photo opportunities for families and children.

“We do this every year right before the Corps goes into an operational pause, meaning we all prepare for finals and going home. Its a good opportunity for all the outfits in the corps to make money and donate to each of our individual charities that we choose each year,” said Aurora Villarreal, Class of ‘25.

The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets is the largest, oldest and most visible student organization and leadership training program at Texas A&M University.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.