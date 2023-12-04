Light up your holidays with Bryan High School’s Electric Light Orchestra

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan High School Orchestra is shining bright this holiday season.

The program is performing its annual Electric Light Orchestra show on Monday.

The production will showcase students from Bryan High School’s fine arts department that participate in band, choir, theatre and orchestra.

The ensemble will perform Christmas songs with a light show that will be showcased throughout the arena.

This is Bryan High’s 11th year performing an electric light orchestra show and Orchestra Director Glenn Lemons says he and his students look forward to it every year.

“I love what Christmas music has to offer but there’s a lot of notes I can teach them from that music,” Lemons said. “They were asking me about it on the first day of school.”

Electric Light Orchestra will start at 7 p.m. in the BISD Performing Arts Center.

