Mr. Hamburger in Bryan is closing, again

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mr. Hamburger is once again closing its doors in Bryan.

The restaurant announced the closing on Facebook on Monday.

This is the second time they have closed their Bryan doors. The restaurant first announced it would be opening in Bryan in July of 2018. One month later, Mr. Hamburger was officially open. But in December of 2022, they announced they were shutting down for good. Fast forward nine months, and the business reopened. That brings us to Dec. 4 when they announced they didn’t have enough of a following built up to stay open

They encourage their customers to stop by their location in Huntsville.

