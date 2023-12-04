Mr. Hamburger in Bryan is closing, again

Mr. Hamburger in Bryan announces second closing
Mr. Hamburger in Bryan announces second closing(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mr. Hamburger is once again closing its doors in Bryan.

The restaurant announced the closing on Facebook on Monday.

This is the second time they have closed their Bryan doors. The restaurant first announced it would be opening in Bryan in July of 2018. One month later, Mr. Hamburger was officially open. But in December of 2022, they announced they were shutting down for good. Fast forward nine months, and the business reopened. That brings us to Dec. 4 when they announced they didn’t have enough of a following built up to stay open

They encourage their customers to stop by their location in Huntsville.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State Texas Bowl
Texas A&M to take on Oklahoma State in Texas Bowl
City of College Station holds first Christmas parade
City of College Station holds first Christmas parade
Steve Westbrook
State sheriffs’ association investigating after director accused of mismanaging funds
According to a release, the College Station location will be the fourth in Texas and the 41st...
New store coming to Post Oak Mall
Smith to sit out bowl game

Latest News

The Tree of Angels ceremony is for members of the community who have lost a loved one to...
Brazos County Tree of Angels ceremony moving locations
The owners of Twin Peaks restaurant are spreading the holiday cheer with their 10th annual...
Twin Peaks to thank public service professionals with free Christmas trees
Resources and education provided to successfully start and grow a business
BCS Chamber of Commerce to host Minority Small Business Forum
The ongoing Harvey Mitchell Parkway (FM 2818) improvement project has reached another...
FM 2818 southbound ramp to Wellborn Road set to reopen next week