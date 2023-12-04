Oklahoma State has unique challenge preparing for Texas A&M with coaching changes

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football accepted an invite to play in the Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State on December 27 at 8:00 p.m.

This is a rematch of the 2019 Texas Bowl, when the Aggies beat the Cowboys 24-21. But this will be a much different matchup.

Not only do we not know what players will play in this bowl game because of the transfer portal, but we’re also not sure who will be coaching for Texas A&M. The original plan was to have interim head coach Elijah Robinson leading the bowl game, but he’s been hired as the defensive coordinator at Syracuse and the Aggies are replacing him with Florida’s Sean Spencer as the new defensive line coach.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said they’re in a unique situation with all the changes happening at A&M, making it difficult to start game-planning.

“I’m not sure where they’re at with their coaches,” Gundy said. “I’m not sure who’s available to them. I’m not sure if the new coach coming in is going to coach them. I think we have to wait and see where we’re at about a week from now and then try and decipher through what we think could potentially be game plans with what we have left,” Gundy added.

While there are a lot of unknowns surrounding Texas A&M’s roster and coaching staff, Gundy did mention the Aggies’ defense.

“This is a talented team,” Gundy emphasized. “I do know this much about them without looking into it, I know in the last five years they’ve been in the top ten in recruiting and the top five a number of years. I know that they’re very talented, particularly on defense. I heard somebody down the hallway that this defense looks like Texas did last week, so I turned around and went the other way. I didn’t want to hear it,” Gundy added.

