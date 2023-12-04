Pay for your cup of coffee with the touch of your palm (literally!)

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Amazon One is a fast, free identity service that allows you to enter, identify and pay using only your palm.

Patrick Taylor is the Director of Operations for The Stella Hotel, and he says POV Coffee House is the first location in Bryan/College Station to implement Amazon One as a payment method.

“We are super excited to be the first place in Bryan/College Station to offer this new technology payment system,” Taylor said. “It takes about two seconds to sign up, it’s super easy. You don’t need an Amazon account, all you need is a palm and a credit card and you’re good to go.,

It really is that easy.

We had Lifestyle Content Creator, Jennifer Satterfield, sign up and try it for herself.

First time users will need to insert the credit or debit card they want linked to the account.

Then, the technology will need to scan the left palm and the right palm.

That’s it.

Once the account is created, you can grab coffee at POV Coffee House without your wallet.

Taylor says its so far so good at POV and there are plans to expand Amazon One to The Stella Hotel.

“We’re looking at other options in the hotel, linking it with our front desk systems, our bars and restaurants as well,” he said.

