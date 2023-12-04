Reports: Texas A&M hiring Florida's Sean Spencer as defensive line coach

Sean Spencer Texas A&M defensive line coach
Sean Spencer Texas A&M defensive line coach(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M is set to replace Elijah Robinson with Sean Spencer as its next defensive line coach, as first reported by ESPN.

Spencer spent the past two seasons as the defensive line coach/co-defensive coordinator for the Florida Gators. Before Florida, he coached the D-line for the New York Giants in the NFL. Spencer also coached with A&M head coach Mike Elko at Hofstra and Bowling Green.

Robinson is leaving A&M to take the defensive coordinator position at Syracuse.

